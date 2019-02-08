Surprise coming in the mail for Gympie ratepayers

GYMPIE Regional Council rates will be issued today.

A council spokesman said the rates bills paid on or before Thursday, March 14, 2019 will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount.

Remote payment methods include BPAY, Sniip, Australia Post, direct debit, or credit card payment by phone. To make a payment in person, visit the Customer Service Centre at the Town Hall, 2 Caledonian Hill, Gympie or the Kilkivan Branch Office at 26 Bligh Street.

Rates bills will be sent out today. Renee Pilcher

Payment methods include EFTPOS, cash, cheque and money orders.

Council also offer an instalment plan for any residents who are experiencing financial difficulty.

For all rates inquiries contact the council on 1300 307 800, or by email at rates@gympie.qld.gov.au. For an explanation of Gympie Regional Council's rates and charges please go to Gympie.qld.gov.au/rates-and-charges.