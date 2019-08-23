Menu
Princess Alexandra Hospital has had to cancel surgeries indefinitely. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
News

Surgery cancelled at major Brisbane hospital

by Janelle Miles
23rd Aug 2019 7:12 AM
SURGERY has been cancelled indefinitely at one of Queensland's biggest hospitals because of a problem with sterilisation equipment.

The Courier-Mail understands emergency surgery that would normally be performed at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, on Brisbane's southside, will instead be performed at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A spokesman for the Metro South Hospital and Health Service, which includes the PA Hospital, said the facility's emergency department was still open and accepting patients.

"Due to a malfunction with sterilisation equipment, the Princess Alexandra Hospital is not currently conducting surgeries," he said.

"Our technicians are working to rectify this situation."

