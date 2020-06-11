Surge of buyers snapping up Gympie properties

PROPERTY buyers are snapping up land in the Gympie region and inquiries are skyrocketing following the announcement of the $25,000 HomeBuilder grant last week.

Oakvale Homes owner Sharon Hansen said she is receiving five times more inquiries than normal from interested buyers both locally and from around the state.

“Interest has picked up at both of our offices, in Gympie and Maryborough,” she said.

“It’s been really good, not just for us but the flow-on for everyone else, all our suppliers, contractors, businesses.”

Mrs Hansen, who took over the business from her parents-in-law with her husband Kurt, said she hadn’t seen this much interest in the time she’s been there.

“We expected to get some type o f inquiries but we didn’t expect to get anything like this,” she said.

“I know from talking to real estate agents around town that land is just selling really fast in the last week.”

“We’ve had interest from buyers all around Queensland, not just locals.

“A lot of it has been from people who are looking to relocate to the region.

“I would assume that’s very good for the town. It would look to be a very positive sign for the Gympie and Maryborough markets.”

Daniel Sorrensen hard at work on an Oakvale Homes job site. Picture: Shane Zahner

Hotondo Homes Gympie’s Chris Dodt said their office had an influx of interested buyers.

“It’s making the land sell, I know the agents are happy,” he said. “We’re going to have to be careful we don’t run out of land.

“It’s good to see inquiry and it’s good to see there’s people out shopping again.

“I think it’s a great thing. I think the government’s done a very smart thing.”

HomeBuilder provides eligible buyers with a grant of $25,000 to build a new home or substantially renovate an existing home.

Kurt Hansen of Oakvale Homes. Picture: Shane Zahner

The grant will assist the residential construction market by encouraging new home builds and renovations.

To be eligible the owner-occupier must be at least 18, an Australian citizen, and meet one of the following two income caps: $125,000 per annum for an individual or $200,000 per annum for a couple. Applicants must enter into a building contract by December 31 to either build or renovate.