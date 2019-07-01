SURF'S UP: 'Best winter swell in years' hits Coast

Surfers are basking in the glory of huge swells, but eight beaches on the Coast have been closed due to the dangerous conditions.

Surfers are basking in the glory of huge swells, but eight beaches on the Coast have been closed due to the dangerous conditions. Warren Lynam

SURFERS are basking in glorious 2m winter swells but authorities warn for caution in the wild conditions.

Yesterday hundreds of surfers enjoyed the gnarly conditions, but lifeguards had their work cut out, including 18 rescued at Noosa.

The Bureau of Meteorology's hazardous surf warning is in place again today for Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Fraser Island beaches.

Twin Waters, Sunshine, Peregian, Coolum, Kawana, Currimundi, Mudjimba and Discovery beaches have been closed.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland Sunshine Coast lifeguard supervisor Trent Robinson said an influx of holiday makers saw 27 rescued over the weekend.

Mr Robinson said the conditions - large tides, swells and strong winds - made for unstable conditions only experienced surfers should tackle.

"Because it has been so small for so long, a lot of surfer's fitness levels aren't where they should be and the big waves are catching them out," Mr Robinson said.

"An influx from school holidays saw most beaches pretty busy but the majority were good.

"We are getting offshore breezes that are making waves dump close to the shore. That and incoming tide is catching out a lot of people.

"Most of the open beaches will remain closed and even the protected beaches are unstable."

Mr Robinson said the swells will die off tomorrow afternoon but "jack" back up for the weekend.

Photos View Photo Gallery

A significant swell is coming from the east, and expected to hang around tomorrow.

Coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming will be particularly hazardous.

Daily surf columnist Robbie Sherwell says a solid 2m of the easterly swell is expected to hit today at 11.5-12 second intervals.

"We're hoping for lighter southerly breezes early with between 10-18 knot south easterly during the day," he said.

"If light south winds are early then Maroochydore will be best but if SE winds kick in all the points are best including Noosa, Alexandra Headland Headland, Pt Cartwright and Moffats."

Yesterday was the swells peak at 13-second intervals - the longer periods mean more energetic waves.