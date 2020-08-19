Surfing talent tells council: ‘See you in court’

The site where local builder Darren Magee wants to build a caretaker's dwelling.

The site where local builder Darren Magee wants to build a caretaker's dwelling.

FORMER competitive Sunshine Coast surfer turned successful builder Darren Magee is taking Noosa Council to court for deciding to wipe out his plans to build a caretaker's unit in the Noosaville industrial estate.

The Noosa local, who was one of the Coast's best surfing talents back in the 1990s, has appealed a council refusal in May for a new structure to be built at his Gateway Dr building headquarters.

Mr Magee's submissions to the council claimed an onsite presence at the Darren Magee Constructions premises was needed for the security of plant and equipment.

The main sticking point with Noosa Council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle in her recommended reasons for refusal was the proposed building was a detached house which did not comply with the local industrial zoning.

Ms Coyle said the residence would be located near land uses which would adversely impact the occupants' amenity while the proposed use failed to protect the premises for industrial use.

The council also said the development failed to provide sufficient carparking on site for the unit.

Darren Magee back in his surfing heyday, is challenging a Noosa Council refusal for a caretaker's dwelling in Noosaville.

Mr Magee's consultants said the 80 sqm caretaker's residence kept with the definition of an ancillary dwelling unit under the Noosa Plan and the building area was significantly below the building limit of 150 sqm.

The aim was for the unit to only operate for security purposes at the Magee site, which was used for storage of construction materials and company vehicles.

They argued the building would be consistent a number of existing caretaker units within the Noosaville industrial area previously approved by Noosa Council.

Cr Amelia Lorentson was confident the council could come to a negotiated settlement with Mr Magee.

At this week's general committee meeting she requested the matter be dealt with at Thursday's ordinary meeting.

"I will support the recommendation to defend the appeal so that both parties can begin the mediation process and hopefully reach a negotiated agreement," Cr Lorentson said.

"It's my opinion that there does exist an opportunity for the applicant to review his proposal and resubmit for council approval," she said.