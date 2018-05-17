Surfers demand action on beach mess

WHAT A MESS: Surfrider Foundation wants a new management plan for the Cooloola Recreation Area to better control the impact of people pressure on the Noosa North Shore to Double Island Point.

A MASSIVE effort by around 250 volunteers and organised by the Surfrider Foundation, Sunshine Coast branch, has resulted in 1.5 tonne of rubbish being removed from the Cooloola Recreation Area to Double Island Point.

Spokesman Craig McIntyre said despite the weight of rubbish collected, it was lower than had been expected after a long weekend.

Surfrider Foundation has renewed calls for a specific management plan for Cooloola, as the release of one for the Great Sandy National Park remains delayed.

Mr McIntyre said he understood the complexity involved in the Great Sandy plan, but something was needed in the immediate future to address the increasing pressure on the Cooloola Recreation Area.

"It needs an immediate focus," he said.

SOME of the 250 volunteers who turned out for the Surfrider Foundation Double Island Point clean up on the weekend, also attended workshops on better waste management practices.

Surfrider Foundation was pushing for seasonal rotation of camping areas along the Teewah stretch, a restriction on day-use numbers and the establishment of more dump points for portable toilet waste.

"There's a realisation of the need for change," Mr McIntyre said.

Surfrider would step up its lobbying efforts ahead of launching a major petition calling for the government to give the much-loved area immediate focus.

Surfrider analysed the content of 14 bags of rubbish as part of its weekend clean-up in a bid to better understand the impacts on the environment.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the government was aware of the current visitor-related issues within the Cooloola section and was considering how those could be best addressed.

She said the government was committed to protecting the natural environment, which was why it was working on a management plan for the Greater Sandy National Park, to help establish a clear path forward to protect the area's special natural, cultural and visitor values.

"The Department of Environment and Science has advised that the draft Management Plan and Visitor Strategy for the Great Sandy Area, including K'Gari (Fraser Island) and Cooloola sections, are currently undergoing targeted consultation with the site's World Heritage Committees and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation," Ms Enoch said.

"I am advised the planning documents will be made available for public consultation after the Department has considered the submissions made by these groups.

"The K'Gari and Cooloola sections of the Great Sandy Area share the same natural and cultural values, as well as similar recreation and tourism opportunities, and both include areas managed under the Recreation Areas Management Act 2006."