The rescue helicopter will ferry to hospital a surfer who was injured when he was hit by a wave this morning.

A MAN has been injured in a surf accident on North Stradbroke Island this morning.

Emergency Services were called to a man who had been injured in the surf near Ballow Street at Amity Point at 10.14am.

The man is being treated for suspected spinal injuries after he was hit by a wave while bodyboarding.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the location where aeromedical staff will further attend to the man's injuries.