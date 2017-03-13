34°
Surfer airlifted from Double Island Point with injuries

Arthur Gorrie
| 13th Mar 2017 9:02 AM
SURFER INJURED: A surfer was airlifted from Double Island Point to Nambour Hospital on Sunday afternoon, after an accident which one report indicated involve being towed by a jet ski or being rescued by one. Full details were not available.
SURFER INJURED: A surfer was airlifted from Double Island Point to Nambour Hospital on Sunday afternoon, after an accident which one report indicated involve being towed by a jet ski or being rescued by one. Full details were not available.

A SURFER was airlifted from Double Island Point early yesterday afternoon with suspected head and neck injuries, after an incident which one report said involved a jet ski.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter representative said the service was called on to airlift the man to Nambour Hospital, after he was dumped in the surf.

A male surfer, 37, suspected head and spinal injuries, the service said.

The man was driven from the beach to the chopper landing site by Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics, the representative said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said details were unclear but a jet ski was believed to have been involved, whether as part of the rescue or part of the incident was unclear.

QAS was called to the scene just before 11.30am.

The injured man was in a stable condition, the QAS representative said.

Topics:  double island point head and neck injuries queenslnad ambulance service racq lifeflight helicopter surf

