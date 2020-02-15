Menu
Pete the Surfaroo – Riding the train
News

‘Surfaroo’ makes Gympie the star of TV series

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
15th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A LARRIKIN ex-lifeguard with a passion for health, fitness and the great outdoors has brought his “world tour” to Gympie as part of a nationwide journey shot for the screen.

“Pete the Surfaroo”, real name Peter Konrad, ventured around the region this week to see the sights, promote healthy living and throw up a few shakas for the next instalment of his television series, shown on community TV and Foxtel.

Pete the Surfaroo - Striking a pose at the train station
Pete the Surfaroo - Striking a pose at the train station

Joined by photographer Andrew Swinfield and producer/editor/videographer Peter Turner on his first stay in the Gold City, Mr Konrad said he’d been impressed by his adventures so far.

“We’re doing the Rattler on Saturday, and then we’re doing the bone museum and the mining museum and a few other things, and then we move on to the next location,” he said.

“The idea is to show people what the place is naturally like, it’s not hyped up like the bigger shows. It’s more in-depth and we take time to show people what it’s all about.

“There’s a lot of things to do, and that’s what I’m trying to show people. We’ve been here four days and we’ve been pretty busy the whole time.”

Pete the Surfaroo - The production crew Andy Swinfield, Pete the Surfaroo and Peter Turner
Pete the Surfaroo - The production crew Andy Swinfield, Pete the Surfaroo and Peter Turner

Always keen to promote messages centred on regular exercise and healthy eating throughout his travels, the Gold Coast-based “Surfaroo” also spoke highly of recent visits to Bargara and Lady Musgrave Island and Bundaberg.

Mr Konrad said his love of entertaining people was the main inspiration behind the “Surfaroo” character he developed for the show “about 20 years ago”.

“It’s just a love of travelling and getting out there,” he said.

“I think (what got me into it) was just being in the entertainment business for a while. I used to be a dancer … and then I moved into acting and all that sort of stuff.

“I dress up in the crazy outfit, I’m an ex-lifesaver and it’s all about health and fitness. It’s pretty well promoting everything in the town and living a healthy lifestyle.”

Pete the Surfaroo is also available to watch on YouTube and Facebook.

gympie news gympie region larrikin mary valley rattler surfaroo
Gympie Times

