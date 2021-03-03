Menu
Surf lifesaver faces court on rape charge

by Alexandria Utting and Paul Weston
3rd Mar 2021 7:30 AM
A young surf lifesaver accused of raping a 21-year-old woman at a Gold Coast clubhouse will face court for the first time today.

The man who has been charged comes from one of the country's most prestigious surf lifesaving families, the Bulletin has previously revealed.

The charges came after an alleged incident on September 13 last year. The star athlete has been charged with one count of rape and due to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court today. The Bulletin is restricted from identifying the man for legal reasons.

 

