Supporting rural women puts Emily in line for state award

GYMPIE'S entrant in the 2018 Rural Ambassador Awards, Emily Cunningham, is passionate about raising awareness of women in agricultural industries.

Here, she explains why.

I AM a 24 year old nursing student, currently calling the Gympie region home with my partner and our beautiful son.

Before living in Gympie, I spent most of my life growing up in Kilcoy on a cattle farm.

Over the years, I have been employed in the health/medical sectors, mining and agricultural industries.

Although I have not lived in Gympie Region very long, I once had strong family roots that ran throughout the district.

My great-great-grandmother Hannah "Granny” Brown was one of the very first residents of Tin Can Bay in the early 1930s.

Hannah Brown's son (my great-grandfather) owned the family farm on Old Veteran Road from the early 1900s. In the late 1890s, my Pop Stanley Brown's mother Catherine Brown's parents, John and Eliza Schmidt, ran a cattle farm near Kandanga Creek.

During the 1940s, my Pop and his father Henry Herbet Brown were involved in the cream and mail runs around the district, including Kybong, Ceder Pocket, Wolvi, Widgee, Glatsonbury and Goomboorian.

Growing up, I very much enjoyed attending the local country shows and show balls.

In 2013, I was lucky enough to be awarded Miss Kilcoy Showgirl runner-up. I entered again in 2014 and was privileged to win Miss Showgirl.

In my spare time, I enjoy attending rodeos, country music events, camping and working on the family farm where we run sheep and cattle.

I value spending time with my family and friends, camping fishing, water sports, rugby league, hunting (feral pest management), but most of all, being a mum to my beautiful little boy Abe.

Currently, I am completing my nursing and pathology studies.

My greatest ambition is combining my passions of rural industries and health/medical to become a bush nurse and work alongside the Rural Flying Doctor Service.

This would enable me to provide support and care for rural and remote region farmers and their families.

My reason for entering the 2018 Rural Ambassador Awards is because of my strong passion for bringing agricultural awareness and promoting women within the industry.

Society tends to stereotype the industry and see it as a man's world. However, women play a huge role as well in the agricultural industry.

Many are in fact owner/operators, mothers, wives, doctors, nurses, counsellors and support to family and friends, just to mention a few.

The State final of the Rural Ambassador Awards will be held at the Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) in August.