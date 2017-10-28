Support for Widgee vital: candidate

Letter to the Editor from One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson

RESIDENTS of Widgee, Gympie, I as well as others who care about their community and jobs were going to attend this meeting come rain, hail, or shine.

Businesses in the Gympie region generate a huge amount of revenue for our state.

These mostly family operations do not operate without community support.

These businesses are managed and operated to meet high community expectations and standards.

Widgee Engineering is a gold standard bearer and a well run and managed operation.

The evidence was on display at the meeting, pointing to the calibre of projects they engage in.

Our Gympie Regional communities were, and still are, founded on a large range of businesses.

The outrageous Gympie Regional Council decision against the operation of Widgee Engineering is another example of a broken local government system that needs proper investigation and a complete overhaul.

I hope the council representatives find a way to redress the decision before any court proceedings.

The fact the previous Liberal-National Party and current state Labor governments have allowed the local councils to benefit from more power bequeathed to them than the Federal Government is astonishing beyond belief.

From my perspective Labor and LNP are so absorbed in securing their own political careers they will not pursue any change to the LGAct09.

People should be reminded the LNP were the designers of the LGAct09, however both parties see the Act as the golden goose for a career after politics.

I, Chelle Dobson, the One Nation candidate for Gympie fully support Widgee Engineering and their efforts to remain a valued local business and as their prospective state member I will do my best to fight for them (and other businesses of our region) to ensure their viability as a trusted and respected employer in Widgee.

Chelle Dobson,

One Nation candidate,

for Gympie