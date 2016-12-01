Supply, possession lands Gympie man in jail

A GYMPIE man has been sentenced to seven months jail for offences including possessing and supplying drugs.

Appearing by video link, Phillip Edward Porter, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, one count of possessing anything for use in commission of a crime, and two counts of entering premises to commit an indictable offence in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court head Porter was found to be in possession of clip-seal bags and a mobile phone when he was detained by police on June 23.

The mobile phone contained messages detailing Porter supplying cannabis to other people.

The court also heard that, two days prior on June 21, Porter had been observed by staff at Supercheap Auto trying to tuck a socket set down the front of his board shorts.

On June 16, Porter had also been identified by a customer at Woolworths Centro tucking "unknown items” down the front of his tracksuit pants.

The court was told the "manager could see there were items bulging underneath his shiny black long-sleeve t-shirt”.

Porter had been on parole for six weeks from a previous sentence before committing his first offence.

Defence representative Chris Anderson said Porter, a father of two, was "in the grips of an ice addiction” at the time of his offences.

Mr Anderson told the court Porter was "embarrassed” by the effect his behaviour had had on his mother, a resident of Gympie, and that he "acknowledges he needs to deal with his drug addiction” and "wants to stop”.

In sentencing, Magistrate M Baldwin told Porter he was "getting out of control”, with his behaviour clearly in a "spiral”.

Speaking to his continuing cycle of offending, arrest and punishment as a result of his addiction, Mrs Baldwin said "until you actually work out you've been taken for a sucker you're just going to be on a revolving door”.

"Somehow, you have to get the message that you can't continue,” she said.

With time already served and previous suspended sentences activated, Porter will be eligible for parole on January 7 next year.