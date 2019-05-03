Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHASING A DREAM: Gympie swimmer Troy Carlson on his way to winning gold in the 100m butterfly at the recent Australian championships in South Australia.
CHASING A DREAM: Gympie swimmer Troy Carlson on his way to winning gold in the 100m butterfly at the recent Australian championships in South Australia. Buster Sykes/Medal Shots
News

Superstar Gympie swimmer becomes Australian champion

JOSH PRESTON
by
3rd May 2019 6:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SWIMMING: Gympie swimming superstar Troy Carlson has added yet another accolade to an impressive career record in being named national champion at the recent Australian Age Championships in South Australia.

The 16-year-old was awarded the gold medal out of 10 racers in the Boys 16 years 100m butterfly event on April 19, after finishing with the second fastest time in the final, beaten only by a visiting New Zealander Kalani Skipps.

FUTURE GYMPIE SUPERSTAR TAKES NATIONAL SILVER

Carlson was the fastest overall swimmer at the championships, combining a 56.46s qualifying time with 55.87s in the final for a total of 112.33s, 0.15 seconds ahead of Skipps.

Though proud of his achievement, a modest Carlson seemed focused on what he could improve post-tournament.

"It feels really good to be an Australian champion in the 100mbButterfly. Initially I had a good feeling about this race but I didn't get a great turn so I was worried about the impact of that on the final time,” Carlson said.

"I wanted to go a bit faster than my time of 55.87. I'm having a break for two weeks and then it's back into the pool to train for Queensland Short Course in August. I might have a go at the World Trials (in Brisbane) in June but I'll have to see how my training's going then.”

He said he wanted to thank Dr Todd at Cooloola Family Chiropratic for his support this year.

A future of uncapped potential awaits Carlson, but not without a staggering training regime he faces every day.

He travels to Sunshine Coast Grammar School with his mother Rachael and other family members for nine two-hour training sessions per week under coach Luke Stafford.

Rachael said the family had gone to great lengths to manage Troy's exhausting regimen, and was immensely proud of his achievements.

"It's absolutely amazing, we're thrilled for him,” she said. "It's a huge effort on all of our part to manage training; we've actually bought a unit down there and stay some nights to manage it.

"It's a massive commitment and I don't think we would have gone ahead if we didn't think Troy was capable. We're really, really pleased for him.”

Carlson claimed silver in the 200m butterfly at last year's championships in Sydney, smashing his personal record in the process.

australian champion gympie athlete gympie news gympie region gympie sport gympie swimming humans of gympie sunshine coast grammar school troy carlson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    LIVE: Leaders to go head-to-head in election debate

    premium_icon LIVE: Leaders to go head-to-head in election debate

    Politics After a scandal-filled week for Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten, the two leaders will tonight face undecided voters at their second debate. WATCH LIVE

    • 3rd May 2019 6:03 PM
    Gladiators women brave dense fog to net 1-0 Wanderers win

    premium_icon Gladiators women brave dense fog to net 1-0 Wanderers win

    News Despite torrid conditions, United played some of their best football

    • 3rd May 2019 6:28 PM
    Keep your umbrella handy Gympie, tomorrow will be moist

    premium_icon Keep your umbrella handy Gympie, tomorrow will be moist

    News Showers, possible storms and rain at times are predicted by the BoM

    • 3rd May 2019 5:22 PM
    Police search for speeding ute on Bruce Hwy near Gympie

    Police search for speeding ute on Bruce Hwy near Gympie

    News A white Nissan Navara was spotted just after 4pm.

    • 3rd May 2019 5:03 PM