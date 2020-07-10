Supermarket worker’s ‘gross’ act disgusts

A supermarket worker has been busted cleaning shopping baskets with spit in the middle of a global health pandemic.

Essential workers in Australian supermarkets are required to regularly sanitise their hands and any high-touch surfaces.

Canada has similar rules, but employees are also required to wear gloves - something Australian supermarket employees don't have to do under the Federal Government's COVID-19 Hygiene Practices For Supermarkets.

Footage shows the employee, who works at a FreshCo store in Toronto, Canada, spitting into a white cloth he's using to wipe down the green plastic carriers, before he stacks them up for customers to use.

The clip, which was filmed on July 5, by a customer who said she was "shocked and disgusted" by the act has since gone viral, with many criticising the man.

A supermarket worker has been suspended after a customer filmed him ‘spit shining’ the shopping baskets. Picture: City News Toronto

"I couldn't believe that. I was in shock … I feel sick," Marta Casimiro, the customer who recorded the video, told City News Toronto.

Ms Casimiro explained she started to record the cleaner as she thought the baskets were "very dirty" when she entered the store and ended up catching the man in his "unacceptable" act.

After complaining to the manager, Ms Casimiro said she was told a few days later the cleaner had been suspended.

"We cannot allow such things to be overlooked. I'm furious and very disappointed," she said. "We are living in a pandemic … how do you think we feel? This is terrorism for me."

On Facebook, many agreed with Ms Casimiro while others pointed out the man appeared to be elderly and need his job.

"This is so gross," one wrote, while another described it as "disgusting".

"These 'gross' behaviours were happening even before COVID; we are just more aware of what people are doing now," someone added.

"What the heck, seriously OK that's so gross," one woman declared.

After rubbing the baskets with the spit-soaked cloth, he then stacked them up at the front of the store. Picture: City News Toronto

Others said it was "unfair" to out the man publicly after going to the manager, saying the video could "ruin" him.

"That is gross but wow, people sure like to walk around and record everything," one said.

"I'm older and it's scary how they are treating people," another added.

City News Toronto reported the man was a third-party employee and is no longer working at the store, with a spokesperson for the grocer calling his behaviour "absolutely reprehensible".

"(It is) completely against the standards we work so hard to achieve in our stores each day," the spokesperson said in a statement according to the report.

"The health and safety of our customers and teammates is our top priority - that has never been more true than right now, through the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ms Casimiro has been offered a gift card as an apology.

The Australian Government's COVID-19 Hygiene Practices for Supermarkets state that washing hands regularly or using alcohol-based hand rub will offer more protection against COVID-19 than wearing gloves.

Official advice also states that wearing gloves can lead to "complacency and reduced hand washing, potentially increasing the risk of contracting the virus".

