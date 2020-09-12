Menu
A man will face court after supermarket staff were allegedly threatened with an axe in NSW’s Lake Macquarie region.
Crime

Supermarket staff threatened with axe

by Jack Paynter
12th Sep 2020 11:49 AM

A man has been arrested after supermarket staff were allegedly threatened with an axe in NSW.

Police swooped and arrested a Mannering Park man, 34, on Friday afternoon over two alleged armed robberies in the Lake Macquarie region in August.

Police allege the man threatened to stab workers at a department store in Charlestown Square shopping centre on August 16 before stealing cash and fleeing.

Then a week later police allege the man armed with an axe threatened staff at a Toronto supermarket on August 22 before again stealing cash and cigarettes.

Police said no workers were physically injured during either incident.

The man was arrested about 3.40pm on Friday when he tried to run from police in Hill End Rd, Doonside.

Police said the man was speaking to Blacktown police when he ran off but officers chased him down and arrested him after a short foot pursuit.

He was taken to Blacktown police station where he was charged with robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, and robbery.

The 34-year-old was refused bail to face Parramatta Local Court.

 

Originally published as Supermarket staff threatened with axe

crime robbery

