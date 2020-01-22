Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Major international supermarket Kaufland was preparing for a large presence in Australia but is now leaving the country.
Major international supermarket Kaufland was preparing for a large presence in Australia but is now leaving the country.
Business

Supermarket giant announces shock exit

by Chris Herde
22nd Jan 2020 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER spending millions buying up sites German supermarket chain Kaufland will leave Australian market.

In a statement Kaufland said it will undertake an "orderly withdrawal" from Australia.

It said it will be concentrating its business on its European core markets in the foreseeable future.

Reader poll

Were you looking forward to Kaufland opening in Australia?

View Results

In Queensland Kaufland has bought four suites - in Toowoomba, Richlands, Morayfield and Burleigh heads.

Frank Schumann, acting CEO of Kaufland International, said: "This was not an easy decision for us. We always felt welcome in Australia."

"We would like to thank our employees and we apologise for the disruption this decision will cause.

"In Europe, we see a great deal of growth potential. We will actively shape the consolidation of the European retail sector, thus further reinforcing our leading position."

More Stories

Show More
business economy editors picks kaufland retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Attempt to boot CEO ends with a whimper

        premium_icon Attempt to boot CEO ends with a whimper

        News Bernard Smith risked facing the second no confidence motion of his term with Gympie Regional Council.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 2:16 PM
        Govt stands by contract it says supports Wide Bay farmers

        premium_icon Govt stands by contract it says supports Wide Bay farmers

        News The State Government has hit back at continuing criticism over its rejection of a...

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        COMMUNITY OUTCRY: We deserve a pool like Gympie’s

        premium_icon COMMUNITY OUTCRY: We deserve a pool like Gympie’s

        Council News Toni Jeavons' Goomeri pool petition makes waves.