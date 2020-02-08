Menu
NRL SuperCoach players should take note.
NRL SuperCoach players should take note.
Rugby League

SuperCoach: Michael Carayannis reveals team

by Michael Carayannis
8th Feb 2020 1:23 PM
CAN you win KFC Super Coach without superstars James Tedesco or Tom Trbojevic in your side?

My MC's Hammers side certainly think so, overlooking the fantasy greats in favour of the returning Valentine Holmes.

Holmes forms a backline big on potential but low on 2019 performances including the likes of James Roberts, David Fusitu'a and Edrick Lee.

 

HOOKER

Cameron Smith, Storm $648600

Obvious toss up between Smith and Damien Cook. I like that Smith will play through during the Origin period and despite racking up more than 400 games is still as influential as ever.

Danny Levi, Sea Eagles $379,400

I consider Levi a must-have. He could be the cheapest 80 minute hooker out there. Had a shocking 2019 where he fell out of favour at the Knights. Could be the buy of the season.

Danny Levi could potentially play big minutes at Manly. Picture: Getty Images.
PROP

Andrew Fifita, Sharks, $533,900

Almost $100,000 cheaper than last year. Had a horrific year where he battled a hamstring injury and suspensions. But is worth the punt given the levels he has got to before. Increased workload without Matt Prior, so could be a good bounce back candidate.

Zane Tetevano, Panthers $310,700

I had Ryan James pencilled in until his unfortunate injury, so the pivot to Zane Tetevano makes sense. Has a dual position flexibility, and should an increase in minutes this season after moving clubs to the Panthers.

Zane Musgrove, Tigers, $201,000

Could be the Tigers starting prop. Value will surely increase throughout the season. Good first round purchase.

Lindsey Collins, Roosters, $201,000

Will see a rise in minutes given Zane Tetevano's departure but not expecting a huge shift from his 20 average of last year.

Fifita played all of 2019 injured, but could bounce back in 2020. Picture: Getty Images.
BACK ROW

Jason Taumalolo, Cowboys, $723,400

No Origin, superstar stats and a guy you can bank on scoring 70 plus each week. No-brainer.

Jake Trbojevic, Sea Eagles, $583,900

Could skip him in the first few weeks with Trbojevic fighting to be fit for round one but save a trade and pick him anyway.

David Fifita, Broncos, $501,900

Low base because of a slow start to last season. Came into his own at the back end of the year where he averaged 79. Price will skyrocket.

SuperCoach

Jaydn Su'A, Rabbitohs, $303,600

Didn't quite nail down a solid start after his mid-season switch to the Rabbitohs. Should get plenty of game time following retirements of John Sutton and Sam Burgess. Low-risk gamble.

Billy Magoulias, Sharks, $221,700

At the very least will secure a bench spot. Could even jag Paul Gallen's starting No.13 jersey. Has a high workrate, just needs to see some minutes.

Joe Tapine, Raiders $362,400

One of the great disappointments of last season. Started 2019 costing $590,100. I doubt he will reach those heights again but his price tag makes him worth a crack.

Jake Trbojevic is in some doubt to start the 2020 NRL season but starting off with him will save a trade for later. Picture: Getty Images.
HALFBACK

Kyle Flanagan, Roosters, $461,200

Will start in the No.7 jersey for the Roosters and will be their first-choice goal-kicker. Has a super boot and strong kicking game which could also play on plenty of tries for winger Daniel Tupou.

George Williams, Raiders, $333,800

Not expecting too much from the Raiders new halfback but you can't ignore him at this price.

Kyle Flanagan will replace Cooper Cronk at the Roosters and will have better offensive weapons. Picture: Getty Images.
FIVE-EIGHTH

Michael Morgan, Cowboys, $471,000

Averaged a solid 50.8 last year in a pretty average season for himself and the Cowboys. Except Morgan to bounce back and produce a strong year.

Jarome Luai, Panthers, $257,400

Easy option. Expected to start in place of James Maloney and will cost next to nothing. Must pick.

Michael Morgan is another bounce-back candidate for 2020. Picture: Alix Sweeney
CENTRE/WING

Zac Lomax, Dragons, $324,600

Spent last season shifted around the backline and off the bench. Will start the year at fullback and will be the Dragons goal-kicker.

James Roberts, Rabbitohs, $392,700

James Roberts had an off year, but should score more tries at the Bunnies in 2020. Picture: AAP
Edrick Lee, Knights $363,100

Injuries halted his 2019 season. Will take full advantage of the NRL's new no-tackling attacking players in the air rule. And will benefit from an attacking mindset of new Knights coach Adam O'Brien

David Fusitu'a, Warriors, $345,000

After scoring 23 tries from as many games in 2018, the Warriors winger could only manage five last year. Teammate Ken Maumalo enjoyed the try-scoring spoils but Fusitu'a will bounce back.

Ryan Hall, Roosters, $334,600

With Latrell Mitchell's departure and Billy Smith's injury, the English veteran is expecting to slot onto the wing in round one. Didn't score a try in any of his six games for the Roosters last year.

Tommy Talau, Tigers, $208,200

Cheap, cheap, cheap. And expected to play in round one. An option to start on the wing for the Tigers so certainly worth stashing.

Bradman Best, Knights, $240,700

Favoured to start in the centres for the Knights. Another bargain price. Even if he doesn't start the year in the top grade, expect him to see plenty of action as the year goes on.

Valentine Holmes has some risk on his return from the NFL, but a lot of upside.
FULLBACK

Valentine Holmes, Cowboys, $563,700

Banking on Holmes returning with the same form he left the game in. Will be handed the goalkicking duties too. Much like he will at the Cowboys, Holmes will make or break my team.

Moses Mbye, Tigers, $377,200

Utility value but is expected to start the year at hooker. That makes him an interesting pick-up. If he plays big minutes in the middle of the field, Mbye is certainly worth a shot. Potential goal-kicker too.

