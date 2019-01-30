Seven SuperCoach Draft sleepers who will fly under radar

Sydney recruit Ryan Clarke works hard at pre-season training.

EVERYONE knows the big names but the late-round gems are the key to winning your SuperCoach Draft.

The Phantom names seven players, who may not have big profiles, to keep on your list heading into draft night.

Defence

Bailey Williams (Western Bulldogs)

Expect plenty of football to go through the young Bulldog defender, who increased his disposal average by four last year, in 2019. In an injury-interrupted season, the 21-year-old scored 79 points or more 10 of his 14 games, including a career-high 139-point performance in Round 3. Williams, who had 56 disposals in a SANFL Under-18 game back in 2005, should be available late in your draft and would back-end your defence nicely.

Ryan Clarke (Sydney)

With the departure of Dan Hannebery, the Swans need another hard-running midfielder, meaning the former Kangaroo could slot straight in on a wing in 2019. While his disposal efficiency - 70 per cent in 2018 - needs work, Clarke has no trouble finding the ball. The 21-year-old average 27 disposals and 84 SuperCoach points in the final five rounds of 2017 and tallied 26 disposals or more six times in an inconsistent year, when he struggled to settle in a role, in 2018. He's worth a late-round selection given the potential scoring spike.

Midfield

Ed Langdon (Fremantle)

The Docker midfielder added 17 points to his SuperCoach average last season, after posting five SuperCoach tons and tallying 54 more disposals than he did in the first three years of his career. The 22-year-old ranked first at Fremantle for uncontested possessions, second for kicks marks and inside 50s and third for total disposals. And the running machine, who finished fourth in the best and fairest in 2018, becomes even more important with the departure of Lachie Neale and injury to Connor Blakely. If Langdon has an impressive JLT Series, he might be more of a mid-round selection but, even there, he would be a great get.

Hugh Greenwood, right, has a game suited to SuperCoach.

Hugh Greenwood (Adelaide)

In the first 37 games of his career, the tough midfielder has scored more than 80 SuperCoach points in 21 games, breaking the 100-point barrier on nine occasions. Greenwood, who ranked seventh in the competition for tackles, won 268 of his 381 possessions in a contest and it's the main reason his SuperCoach scoring has been so impressive, despite tallying more than 20 disposals just nine times. The strong 191cm midfielder also hit the scoreboard more in 2018, booting 16 goals from 33 scoring shots, while directly assisting in nine others. And given the former basketballer is still in the early stage of his football development, there's plenty of room for improvement.

Ruck

Sean Darcy (Fremantle)

While Aaron Sandilands is still the No. 1 man, he's not getting any younger. And the 201cm Darcy is waiting and ready to go.

In the first 15 matches his career, the 20-year-old has averaged 77 SuperCoach points per game - significantly better than Brodie Grundy (68), Max Gawn (68) and Todd Goldstein (49) at the same point of their careers. If you're SuperCoach Draft league is a keeper format, it's definitely worth stashing him on your bench because, as well as featuring at some stage in 2019, Darcy will take over soon enough.

Forward

Mitch Robinson (Brisbane)

Among all of the young talent being assembled at Brisbane, the aggressive 29-year-old is often forgotten about in SuperCoach.

But after averaging 85 points or more in three of the past four seasons - an injury-affected 2017 the only exception - he's worth considering in the middle rounds of your draft. Robinson, who ranked second for tackles, third for inside 50s and fourth for contested possessions at the Lions, scored 80 points or more in 14 of his 19 games in 2018, posting six SuperCoach tons, including a huge 172-point performance in Round 10.

The Bombers need Orazio Fantasia, right, fit in 2019.

Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)

In his final five games of 2018, the star small forward averaged 18 disposals, six marks, four tackles and 99 SuperCoach points per game, while also booting 13 goals.

The five-game stretch was the highlight of an otherwise frustrating season which saw the injury-prone 23-year-old play just 13 games.

But if he can get his body right, don't let him go undrafted in your league.