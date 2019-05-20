Superb family homes hit the market in Toowoomba

133 West St, Newtown, is for sale via expressions of interest.

>>RELATED: Three must-see Toowoomba properties

ARE you looking for your next family home? Want something a little different? Here are three homes from around Toowoomba you should check out.

133 West St, Newtown

A STUNNING century-old Toowoomba home in Newtown has hit the market via expressions of interest.

Narrandean, c1910, is an Edwardian federation-era home on 1654 sq m at 133 West St.

Overlooking Laurel Bank Park, the five bedroom, two bathroom home is not yet fully restored but retains most of the property's original features, character and charm.

With an abundance of space, the home is rounded out by pressed metal ceilings, lead lighting, ornate fireplaces, casement windows, VJ walls and original black Japan pine floors.

For more information contact Colliers International Toowoomba's Dominic Ryan on 0499 440 292 or Dan Dwan on 0418 799 792.

2 Graham Ct, Hodgson Vale

2 Graham Ct, Hodgson Vale, is for sale. Contributed

A UNIQUE, architecturally-designed home with a breathtaking outlook over Hodgson Vale, 2 Graham Ct has hit the market for $625,000.

Created by David Spencer, a Queensland architect renowned for his use of expansive windows and natural biophilic design, this four bedroom, two bathroom property boasts plenty of space and stunning views.

With two bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs, the living area is broken into a comfortable family living room, casual dining area, and comfortable forming sitting space.

For more information contact Belle Property's Matthew Keeley on 0437 720 885.

2 Burstow St, East Toowoomba

2 Burstow St, East Toowoomba, is for sale. Contributed

SITUATED in a prime pocket of East Toowoomba, 2 Burstow St is for sale for offers over $520,000.

Directly opposite Mothers' Memorial parkland and within easy walking distance to Queens Park, local cafes and restaurants and the CBD, the colonial-era home features three bedrooms and one bathroom on 584 sq m.

Features of the property include 11 foot ceilings, VJ walls and ducted reverse cycle air conditioning.

For more information phone McGrath's Grant Nissen on 0418 725 126.

