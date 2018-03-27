Super drunk, ultra violent DV horror

DEADLY THREAT: "I'll kill you and cut you to pieces,” super drunk man tells terrified woman.

A FORMER Southside man was so drunk when he threatened to kill and mutilate a woman last month, he was still legally under the influence eight hours later.

A breath test the next morning showed the man was still at .17 per cent at 4am, after being arrested at 8pm the previous night, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

At a conservative estimate of his body eliminating alcohol at .016 per cent an hour, this would mean a blood alcohol content of nearly .3 per cent at the time of the attack.

The court was told the man's victim had fled her home in fear to live with her parents after the February 25 incident.

The man, 28, a mechanic at Noosaville, became subject to a police protection order on his release the next morning.

Then, with little recollection of the incident, he had immediately breached the order's no-contact provision by going to the woman's place again to find out why he had been arrested, the court was told.

The man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, pleaded guilty in the court on Monday to breaching the police order.

Magistrate Graham Hillan said the seriousness of the case prompted him to exercise his power to impose a Domestic Violence Order from the bench, without any request from police or the victim.

He said the case was so serious the man had come "within a whisker” of going to jail.

But he ordered that no conviction be recorded in what he said was a last chance for the man.

Police told the court the man had grabbed his victim by the neck and "threatened to kill her and cut her to pieces.”

She had calmed him down enough to escape but he had tried to grab a door or her car as she was reversing out.

The man's solicitor told the court he had been a heavy drinker and had not previously done much to address the problem.

"But he certainly is now,” the solicitor said.

He had gone to the detox unit at Royal Brisbane Hospital the next day for six days.

Mr Hillan fined the man $1500 and imposed a five-year DV Order.