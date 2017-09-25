Super day at Dagun

FUN AND GAMES: Dagun State School students and staff get into the swing of super hero day.

STUDENTS from Dagun State School had a super day recently combining book week celebrations with a fundraising drive.

A gold coin from each student was donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation and money raised from book sales bought much needed resources for the library.

By joining the two activities together students were able to dress as a super hero or their favourite book character.

The staff were not going to be left out of the fun and they all dressed up too.

More students pose for the camera before heading off to save the world again. Contributed

The event included book readings by Kurtis from the Gympie Library.

Fun afternoon activities included super hero glasses, animal drawings, book readings and Dr Seuss activities.

"It was fantastic to see every student and staff member participate and be involved in this great event,” acting principal Mardi Green said.