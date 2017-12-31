Super cell storm warning for Gympie, Sunshine Coast

EXTREMELY hot and humid air conditions in the lower atmosphere are combining with high altitude cold winds and creating the strong possibility of super storm cells through the Gympie region tonight.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting dense storm activity for the northern Sunshine Coast and Gympie, making for a volatile end to 2017.

"It will be a good day to keep an eye on the radar,” a said Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazac this morning.

"Locally, you could expect heavy rain falls with the possibility of flash flooding and hail.

"Gympie is certainly in the region for super cells,” he said.

SUPER cell storms from the south-east and west are expected to converge on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon and make their way to Gympie this evening, delivering large hail, heavy rain leading to localised flash flooding and damaging to destructive winds.

Anywhere under where the storms break could expect falls in the order of 50-100mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has expressed concern they would come as thousands of people were out and about celebrating the New Year.

Mr Blazac said some thunder storms were likely to become super cells drawing energy from heating of the atmosphere today giving them even more power.

The highlighted area indicates increased storm activity. The Gympie Region is in the middle of that section. Contributed / BSCH Stormcast.

Storms would move in from the west this afternoon but a south-east change pushing into the region would also bring heavy weather from the south.

Mr Blazac said that while all had the potential to be quite damaging those from the south needed to be watched closely.

Hinterland areas around Maleny and the Blackall Ranges were also likely to be affected.

"The complication today is there will be a lot of people outdoors this afternoon and evening and that's our main concern,” Mr Blazac said.

"We get similar days throughout summer but its a real concern today.”

The BOM would continue to provide updates throughout the day and has urged people to keep a close eye on the rain radar and also its warnings.

The Sunshine Coast and Gympie particularly in the firing line more so than the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Just when the the systems converged on the region remained dependent on the timing of the south easterly change.

The likelihood of thunder storms would continue into New Year's Day and through to mid week however the chance of super cells developing would diminish from tomorrow.