Sunshine Coast Uni off to record-breaking start to 2017

25th Feb 2017 8:57 AM
Some of this year's crop of new students getting settled into life at the University of the Sunshine Coast.
Some of this year's crop of new students getting settled into life at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

THE University of the Sunshine Coast is beginning its 2017 academic year with a record number of students.

The University says nearly 4800 students will begin studying at the university on Monday, February 27, bringing the university's total student population across its four campuses to about 13,450 students.

That figure doubled the number of students the university had at the start of 2009 and triples the number it had at the start of the 2005 academic year.

Apart from its main Sippy Downs campus, the University of the Sunshine Coast has campuses at Gympie, the Fraser Coast and at South Bank in Brisbane.

A spokesman for the university attributed part of the growth to the launch of new degrees in Midwifery, Recreation and Outdoor Environmental Studies, and a combined Bachelor of Laws/Environmental Management.

There had also been increased interest in the university's Graduate Diploma in Education (Secondary), Animal Ecology, Health Science and Nutrition

Topics:  higher education sunshine coast university university university of the sunhine coast

Nearly 4800 new students starting at Coast uni on Monday

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!