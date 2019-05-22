Sunshine Coast Uni confirms Gympie lease still not signed

THE USC and State Government agreed in principle to the key terms of a lease on the empty TAFE building at the Gympie campus in March.

But a USC spokesman confirmed yesterday that the lease on that building had still not been signed.

"We're still negotiating some further conditions, and are hopeful of signing a contract soon,” the spokesman said.

FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran with Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman and USC Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Hill at the big announcement in March. Two months later the lease is still not signed. Philippe Coquerand

"The State Government has started works to ensure the building is safe and compliant, so USC expects to be able to start using the building in second semester.

"But, given the short timeframe for works to be complete, this may not necessarily be from the start of semester.

"This building will be fitted out by USC in stages over the coming years.

"Stage 1 in 2019 will be a quiet study space for students, and Stage 2 in future years will include formal teaching spaces.”

Tony Perrett at the Gympie USC. Renee Albrecht

Employment, Small Business and Training and Skills Minister Shannon Fentiman said in response to a question on notice from Gympie MP Tony Perrett about the lease:

"We have been working closely with the Gympie Regional Council and the University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) to reach an agreement that is in the best interests of the community for the lease of B block at the Gympie TAFE campus.

"On 12 March 2019 I was pleased to visit the Gympie TAFE campus and join with USC Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Hill and the Mayor Mick Curran, to announce an agreement had been reached with USC for a 10-year lease.

ON THE CASE: Gympie university graduate Callum Lee has continued his family's success story at USC. University of the Sunshine Coast

"I am pleased to advise the required lease was finalised by the State Government and issued to USC on 29 March 2019 for execution.

"In addition to partnering with USC on expanding the campus utilisation, the Palaszczuk Government is investing $530,000 to upgrade Gympie TAFE this year including $230,000 to refurbish B block for university use.”