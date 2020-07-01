Menu
Coach Craig Bellamy watches on during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Photo: Bradley Kanaris
Sport

Sunshine Coast Storm: Bellamy’s on board

Matty Holdsworth
1st Jul 2020 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
CRAIG Bellamy wants games to be played out of Sunshine Coast Stadium, with the Melbourne Storm coach preparing to play the remainder of the season in the Sunshine State.

Melbourne were forced to head north given Victoria's struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, and the Storm are now based at Twin Waters.

Bellamy said he was first told it would be a two-week stint, three at most.

But with COVID-19 cases rising in Victoria, Bellamy said he "wouldn't be surprised" if their hiatus became permanent for the remainder of the 2020 season.

"It has been hectic, our world has turned upside down a bit. Now that we are here, we have realised we will be here a lot longer than we thought," he said.

Bellamy said the Storm's clash with the Gold Coast Titans would be an ideal fixture for Sunshine Coast to host on July 17.

"I'd love to," he said of playing at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

"We are in the throes of playing the Titans game here, which is not too far down the track.

"We would love to play all our games here if we can.

"What has to happen to do that, I don't know."

Families have joined the players in their hub at Twin Waters, with Bellamy said was "huge" for morale.

"Being away for two weeks is not such a long time, but now it that it looks like a whole heap more, they will be really important," he said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

