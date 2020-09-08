Menu
A young woman who returned from overseas is in hotel quarantine on the Sunshine Coast after testing positive to coronavirus. Photo: John McCutcheon
Health

Sunshine Coast's first new COVID-19 case in 18 days

Matty Holdsworth
8th Sep 2020 3:24 PM | Updated: 3:37 PM
A young woman who returned from overseas is in hotel quarantine on the Sunshine Coast after testing positive to coronavirus.

It is the state's only new case.

The Sunshine Coast's last positive case was on August 22, when two crew members on board a cargo ship off Mackay, were flown into the region.

The woman, aged in her 20s, takes the Sunshine Coast's total number of cases to 97.

Queensland's total cases are at 1,134. Of these, 25 cases are active and 12 are in hospital.

There are almost 100 people in quarantine in Sunshine Coast hotels, after Brisbane and Gold Coast hospitals became saturated with overseas travellers.

Almost 100 people isolating in Coast hotels

Queensland Health say in the past 24 hours, 7,660 tests have been performed.

Contact tracing is continuing as part of the public health response to the COVID-19 cluster stemming from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

Queensland Health has also expanded its list of locations where confirmed cases from the cluster have visited.

Anyone who has been to these venues at the times specified should monitor their health and if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms, even mild, get tested and isolate until they receive their test result.

covid 19 pandemic hotel quarantine sunshine coast coronavirus sunshine coast health issues
The Sunshine Coast Daily

