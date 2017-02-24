Sunshine Coast features in convict history novel

NEW NOVEL: White Spirit is based on a true story and features the Kabi tribe and touches on the Eliza Fraser story.

THE remarkable true-life tale of a convict who escaped the notorious Moreton Bay penal settlement and found refuge with a tribe of Aborigines is the subject of the latest historical adventure novel penned by Down Under father-and-son-writing team Lance and James Morcan.

White Spirit (a novel based on a true story) is based on the adventures of Irish convict John Graham, who, after escaping Moreton Bay was taken in by the Kabi tribe who eventually accepted him as one of their own.

In later years, Graham was instrumental in securing the release of Scotswoman Eliza Fraser who was a captive of the same tribe.

White Spirit, which is available via Amazon as a paperback and Kindle ebook, is already attracting critical acclaim. Amazon Australia Top 50 reviewer Todd Simpson says, "Lance and James Morcan have done an amazing job with this incredible story. This was such a captivating story, and it made for a few very enjoyable days of reading. I would definitely recommend it.”

The respected review site Great Historical Reviews writes, "The best way to describe this novel is disturbing, brutal, honest, and un-put-downable. It is real, very, very real with fascinating characters at the helm. Very highly recommended! Both men and women will enjoy the story.”

The book's blurb states, "White Spirit is not only based on arguably the great Australian (true) story, a sweeping tale that encapsulates all the nuances of the southern continent's unique history, it also provides readers with detailed insights into the tribal life of First Australian (Aboriginal) peoples.”

Published by Sterling Gate Books, White Spirit is the Morcans seventh co-authored novel, and it follows their popular historical adventure Into the Americas, another novel based on a true story. That novel has been a regular fixture on Amazon's bestseller lists and rates highly with book reviewers.

Speaking from Sydney, former Brisbane resident James Morcan said Graham's story is not well known, certainly not as well known as that of Eliza Fraser whose life is integrally and forever linked with the Irish convict's.

"That's surprising, to us at least, because Graham's adventures in the wilds of an untamed Australia must surely rank with the most incredible true-life tales of survival,” Morcan said.

"Having lived in south east Queensland for many years, we can only marvel at his bravery, endurance, fortitude and gumption.”

Morcan says although White Spirit is first and foremost a novel and therefore a work of fiction, most of the adventures described therein happened - exactly as related in some cases, and with some embellishments for drama's sake in others.

"In reality, John Graham's story was so unbelievably remarkable it needn't have been dramatised. However, as novelists, we couldn't resist expanding upon and adding characters to certain true-life events. The great challenge, of course, was the need to always stay true to the broad historical realities while subtly infusing fiction.”

White Spirit is available from Amazon and via public libraries worldwide.