Sunshine Coast gala dinner to help Zimbabwe's kids

A SUNSHINE Coast family is continuing decade-plus efforts to help poverty-stricken children in Zimbabwe, but need the community's help.

Vana Childcare Ministries, which has more than 200 sponsored children, is run by Errol and Donna Spence and provides housing and support for orphaned and vulnerable children from Chivhu, Zimbabwe.

The Christian couple have a business importing art from Zimbabwe while their hearts are in providing education, food and clothing for the children.

They also aim to ensure families become self-sufficient through micro businesses.

Vana will hold its annual charity dinner at The Mooloolaba Surf Club on May 20 from 6.30pm. Early bird tickets are $125 while a table of ten is $1100.

TICKET CAN BE BOOKED HERE

This year will fund the Vana Jump Start Program which aims to give 100 Zimbabwean children stuck in the poverty-cycle an opportunity to start school.

For more information email info@vana.org.au

WHAT VANA OFFERS

Nutrition and clean water

Educational opportunities

Medical / health care

Loving community / family support