Sunshine Coast Council Mayor speaks with Gympie businesses

Sunshin Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson will be guest speaker at the next Gympie Chamber of Commerce meeting Ross Eason

WERE you nominated?

It has been a busy fortnight for the Chamber with the upcoming Business Awards, the launch of our brand new website, and forward planning for our next breakfast meeting to be held on August 23.

We received a record number of nominations for the 2019 Business Awards with a wonderful variety of businesses.

If you, or your business was nominated, you would have received an email from the Chamber with details on how to submit the required information so that our judges can decide this year's winners.

The process for submitting your entry is quite straightforward and the benefit to your business could be enormous. So if you are one of the lucky businesses, please fill out your nomination forms and get them in.

Our Chamber breakfasts this year have seen some amazing speakers and have raised topics that have seen genuine change in our town.

Our next breakfast is coming up on August 23 at the RSL. Our guest speaker this time around is Mayor of the Sunshine Coast Regional Council, Mark Jamieson.

Mr Jamieson will speak about how five pillars of action have helped drive growth on the Sunshine Coast.

He will also cover how Gympie is well placed to exploit the game-changing events in the Sunshine Coast economy. As well as covering the links between Gympie and the Sunshine Coast and what game-changers need to put in place to see Gympie power forward.

We know August 23 is a clash with the Muster but Mr Jamieson is in high demand and this date was the best fit. Tickets are available now on the Chamber website.

Speaking of the website; the Chamber has a new one.

The Chamber launched its brand new website on August 1.

The old website had reached its usable limit and needed to be rebuilt from the ground up.

As with any progress, there will be a couple of hoops to jump through for members.

If you are an active member of the Chamber you would have received an email on how to change your password to activate your account in the new site.

You will need to do this little update before purchasing tickets for the next event. The good news is, you only have to do this once. If you have any trouble we are on hand to help.