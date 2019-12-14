Weather Bureau monitoring potentially severe storms

Bureau of Meteorology are keeping a close eye on potentially severe storms that remain a "slight chance" to hit the Sunshine Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology are keeping a close eye on potentially severe storms that remain a "slight chance" to hit the Sunshine Coast.

UPDATE: 12:20PM: THE Bureau of Meteorology are keeping a close eye on potentially severe storms that remain a "slight chance" to hit the Sunshine Coast.

Forecasters say compared to yesterday, the atmosphere in southeast Queensland is less primed.

No official warnings have been issued yet but the storms may produce damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

More to come.

EARLIER: THE Sunshine Coast is unlikely to feel the effects of savage storms which swept through the region on Friday.

Just north of the Coast, Kandanga, Imbil and Gympie had confirmed reports of 11cm-sized hail raining down.

Noosa and Kenilworth were also caught up in the severe thunderstorms.

Today, however, the Bureau of Meteorology says, is a far lower likelihood of storms.

Forecaster Jess Gardiner said the Coast did have a chance of showers and storms, but it was only around 30 per cent.

"I wouldn't rule it out, but it's certainly a much lower chance than the last two days," she said.

"It really depends on whether they develop but there's no trough coming through, just heating based.

"Looking like most will see a dry, sunny day."

Sunday's forecast is a minimal chance of wild weather.

Surf conditions are expected to be a touch larger this weekend at 0.5m with an easterly swell at nine-second intervals.

Surfing guru Robbie Sherwell said it was best to check between Sunshine and Peregian Beach, and Yaroomba and Kawana for a wave.

Should the conditions increase, the Sunshine Coast Daily will keep updates going throughout the day.