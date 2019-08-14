Suns chasing Roughead, Burgoyne

Jarryd Roughead is in Gold Coast’s sights for an off-field role. Picture: Phil Hillyard.

Gold Coast has launched a bold bid to recruit Hawthorn premiership teammates Jarryd Roughead and Shaun Burgoyne to the Suns for next season.

The Suns have been in direct contact with Roughead about joining the club in a key off-field role, helping mentor the franchise club's precious young talent.

The Herald Sun revealed last month the Suns were chasing Burgoyne, 36, to play on up north for one or two more seasons, but Roughead is also in their sights as part of a one-two recruiting punch.

The in-demand pair were central pillars in Hawthorn's golden premiership era and would be perfect additions at Gold Coast for their considerable finals experience and relationship skills.

Coincidentally, Roughead will take on Gold Coast in potentially the final game of his glittering 282-game career on Sunday at Marvel Stadium, with a guard of honour expected at the end of the match.

Gold Coast is locked in a high-stakes battle to retain its gun youngsters and has made it a priority to secure some highly-respected senior figures to bolster their on and off-field personnel.

Shaun Burgoyne has attracted interest from Gold Coast for a player-coach role. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images.

Roughead, 32, has a good relationship with Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew and chief executive Mark Evans from their time at Waverley together.

The Suns remain confident of keeping first-round draftees Jack Lukosius and Ben King and could also have the top-two selections in this year's draft including a contentious top-end priority pick.

Roughead, who announced his retirement yesterday, is also weighing up a considerable offer from St Kilda to join the club in a similar off-field position including list management duties.

Club chiefs hosted Roughead at Moorabbin recently to inspect the club's facilities and meet senior officials.

Saints' football boss Simon Lethlean has led the club's chase for Roughead's signature and believes the Hawk's leadership and premiership experience would be a huge coup.

Burgoyne is set to have key talks with Hawthorn at the end of the season about his playing future.

Hawthorn has indicated it wants Burgoyne to play on at Waverley but the offer from Gold Coast could include greater security in the form of an extended playing-coaching contract.

The Herald Sun understands the Suns are willing to offer Roughead and Burgoyne long-term deals.

However, the two Hawthorn greats have family and are settled in Melbourne and would have to make the big call to move their lives interstate.

Gold Coast's move is an attempt to emulate Brisbane's wildly successful decision to bring Hawthorn champion Luke Hodge to the Lions.

Hodge has said he has relished his move up north and could continue on next season at the club in a coaching role.

But Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson says the club has no plans at this stage to lose Burgoyne.

"Mainly his motivation levels is what drives him," Clarkson said.

"As long as he has the motivation to continue to play then that going to drive all facets of his footy.

"We have seen no reason to think that's dropping off at all. For as long as that doesn't drop off he will continue to get one-year contracts."

