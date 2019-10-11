Suns' ace in Greenwood chase

GOLD Coast can use the threat of the pre-season draft to squeeze Adelaide on a trade for Hugh Greenwood as the clubs haggle over an appropriate trade value.

Adelaide will hope to secure a second-round pick for the former basketballer, but he is uncontracted and has the option of delisting himself.

A deal will eventually be brokered between the two clubs, but the Suns believe his value lies closer to a third-round pick than an early second-rounder.

Gold Coast has the first pick in the pre-season draft given they won the wooden spoon so could effectively secure Greenwood for nothing.

Adelaide was only prepared to offer a two-year deal for Greenwood, who has secured a lucrative three-year deal with a games-based trigger for a fourth season.

The Suns have an ace in the chase for Crow Hugh Greenwood.

Adelaide's chief concern in the trade period is getting into early picks in the draft.

But already the Western Bulldogs are playing hard ball on Alex Keath, saying a stress fracture in his leg that will require months of rest drives his price down.

The Crows will receive little or nothing back for veterans Josh Jenkins, Eddie Betts and Sam Jacobs.

Jenkins is yet to find a new home despite averaging two goals a game in each of his past six seasons.

But his management believes a suitor will eventually emerge given his talent, with enough clubs keen to find goal power for spluttering forward lines.

The Suns currently have picks one, two, 15, 20, 57, 77 and 89 but have deals ahead with Jack Martin and Callum Ah Chee.