26°
News

Sunrise puts Gympie and Goomeri on the map

21st May 2017 2:59 PM
Channel 7's Sunrise Weekend Weather host James Tobin promotes the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival from Gympie with the help of Josh Curry, Lachlan and Zac Maher and Tia Pointon.
Channel 7's Sunrise Weekend Weather host James Tobin promotes the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival from Gympie with the help of Josh Curry, Lachlan and Zac Maher and Tia Pointon. Tom Daunt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CELEBRITY weekend weather man James Tobin was happy to continue praising the Gympie region to the nation on Sunday on the back of his Gympie Show visit.

The Channel 7 Sunrise presenter was in town for the weekend, and after soaking up the show atmosphere on Saturday, he spent two hours celebrating all other things Gympie region from Gympie's Aquatic Recreation Centre on Sunday morning.

During an intermittent live cross to Sunrise Weekend, the energetic host told the nation about the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival, the Gympie Music Muster and some of the region's booming produce between reading the national weather.

Channel 7's Sunrise Weekend Weather host James Tobin crossing live on national television form the Gympie Aquatic Centre on Sunday.
Channel 7's Sunrise Weekend Weather host James Tobin crossing live on national television form the Gympie Aquatic Centre on Sunday. Tom Daunt

He had the help of local early-risers, who were just as keen to put the Gympie region on the map as everyone else Mr Tobin had met during his stay.

"We've had such a fantastic welcome. Everybody has been inclusive and so proud of their region,” he told The Gympie Times.

First in line was the pumpkin festival committee, who brought a trailer of pumpkins, a 'sherrif' with a speed gun and their rolling arms for a test-practice of the festival's main event The Great Australian Pumpkin Roll.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Tobin excitedly joined in the rolling action outside the aquatic centre, a very fitting warm up for the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival, celebrating its 21st year next weekend.

Organiser, Harvy Dascombe, who showed off his rolling arm prowess alongside Mr Tobin, was proud to say the idea he came up with more than two decades ago has grown into something giant.

"As many as 12-15 000 people come in every year to the town of Goomeri that's a sleepy town of 400,” he said.

"There's more than 200 market stalls, a grand parade, classic cars, entertainment for everybody and at least 600 competitors in The Great Australian Pumpkin Roll,” he said.

Other attractions will be pig-racing, rock-climbing wall, raffles and the pumpkin pageant.

Mr Tobin also cuddled a piglet from Kilkivan's Piggy in the Middle while he met the families behind the pasture-raised, chemical-free meat business that is just starting to get a name for themselves.

Channel 7's Sunrise Weekend Weather host James Tobin meets the families behind Kilkivan's Piggy on a Plate. Cousin-in-laws Mason and Kate Mayne are pictured with children from two families ; front Beau, Alfie and Layla, back Melissa and Tilly being held.
Channel 7's Sunrise Weekend Weather host James Tobin meets the families behind Kilkivan's Piggy on a Plate. Cousin-in-laws Mason and Kate Mayne are pictured with children from two families ; front Beau, Alfie and Layla, back Melissa and Tilly being held. Tom Daunt

And to top it off the nation watch the Sunrise host tasted camel's milk from Scrubby Creek's Camelot Dairies for the first time.

He had a smile on his face and said it didn't taste too different form cow's milk.

Trudy Clark with camels from Cruizey Camel Rides
Trudy Clark with camels from Cruizey Camel Rides Frances Klein
Gympie Times

Topics:  camel milk goomeri pumpkin festival gympie region james tobin sunrise

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Sunrise puts Gympie and Goomeri on the map

Sunrise puts Gympie and Goomeri on the map

'We've had such a fantastic welcome'

Selfish and intolerant drivers mirror society's attitudes

LETTER: One in three drivers over the alcohol limit or on drugs.

Driving on our roads is like playing Russian roulette

No threat at all to cars or campers on Inskip

No Caption

There's nothing unnatural or dangerous happening on Inskip

Proposal to reopen abandoned Mary Valley quarry

REOPENED?: An abandoned quarry near Kandanga is the subject of a development application.

Development application lodged with council.

Local Partners

Cochrane jersey is cream of the crop

Despite a downpour, the Supreme Dairy Cow was unveiled at this years Gympie Show

Drunk woman crashed into oncoming car

The woman refused to have her breath tested for alcohol.

Alcohol fuels wild ride through town

What's on day three of the Gympie Show?

Fire Works light the night at the 2017 Gympie Show.

All the entertainment on the final day of the Show.

Winter's coming, and Mary St celebrations not far behind

Adelaide Gutmanis revelling in the decorated trees from Winter on Mary.

Cold nights and short days means Winter on Mary's on the way.

Region's young brains take on Maths Team Challenge

James Nash State High School teacher Michael Price with student Rhys Naidoo at last year's Maths Challenge.

James Nash High hosts Maths Team Challenge

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit and impresses his coach Delta Goodrem.

Bookshops "sickening" promotion of Madeleine McCann book

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

It's more than a little unfortunate

Sunshine Coast choir set to release studio album

Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir members Fay Baker, Melissa Innes, Carol Quin and Ruth Rix at rehearsal for the Haydn Sunrise concert that will see the launch of the choir's Cathedral Dreaming studio CD.

Cathedral Dreaming CD showcases Oriana Choir tour of Central Europe

Cassie’s lawyers lose Channel 7 injunction

Cassie Sainsbury (centre) beside an inmate holding a sign written in Spanish, which translated means “Cassandra asks freedom immediately”.

The battle over broadcasting the Cassie Sainsbury saga begins

Dancers take a look behind closed doors

Elise May in Natalie Weir's Behind Closed Doors.

We don't normally get to peek behind hotel room doors like this

Pap snaps at the heels of celebrities

Margot Robbie on her wedding day in the Byron hinterland.

From weekend weddings to chasing down celebs around town

What's on the small screen this week

Madchen Amick and Peggy Lipton in a scene from the TV series Twin Peaks.

STAN'S Twin Peaks sequel debuts and it's sweet week on MasterChef.

SOLID SPLIT BLOCK HOME IN CURRA ON 5 ACRES

209 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 $279,000

15 minutes north of Gympie is a 3 bedroom lowset split block home set on a picturesque, fully fenced 5 acres. The home has an open plan living area, kitchen/dining...

GROW ANYTHING COUNTRY

872 Tagigan Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 2 $495,000

If you want to dabble in tree crops, small crops, cattle, horses, goats or sheep this magic, picturesque property will allow you to do these things and...

DECEASED ESTATE

30 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Solid lowset brick home set on 1049m2 block. Fully fenced yard. Established gardens. Single carport. Plenty of room in the backyard for a shed or pool. Two...

HANDY TO ALL AMENITIES

Unit 6 / 2 to 4 Leonard Street, Southside 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $185,000

Situated 3 minutes from CBD at the Southside is a 2 bedroom lowset brick unit in a complex of 6. The inside has an open plan living area, fully air-conditioned...

HOME SWEET HOME

12 Diggings Road, Imbil 4570

House 2 1 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this lovely, flat 1012m2 with a lovely timber home right in the middle of Imbil close to all amenities. The home boasts 9ft ceilings, 2...

TOP FLOOR ALLOTMENT

Lot 2 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $130,000

Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on the Southside. Entering this allotment via a concrete...

OUTSTANDING LOCATION

37 Litschner Road, Nahrunda 4570

House 4 2 3 $509,000

- Prime 11.26 hectares with a brick home - Four generous bedrooms - Three bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes and air-conditioning - One bedroom has an attached...

SOOOO PRIVATE!

Lot 3/85 Turnbull Road, Corella 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $249,000

Very private 10 acre back block. With a choice of house sites. Situated approximately 10km from the centre of Gympie. Good option for a dam site. Mostly fenced.

ONE OF CURRA&#39;S BEST KEPT SECRETS

98 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $298,000

Situated approx 15 minutes north of Gympie is a 3 bedroom lowset split block home with wrap around verandahs. All bedrooms have built-ins and ceiling fans with the...

move 2 the country in fine style!

9 Kintyre Court, Curra 4570

4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Are you looking to get away from it all and live in style in the countryside? Want a nice fancy smancy home on small acreage that will not break the budget and yet...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!