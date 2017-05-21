Sunrise puts Gympie and Goomeri on the map

Channel 7's Sunrise Weekend Weather host James Tobin promotes the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival from Gympie with the help of Josh Curry, Lachlan and Zac Maher and Tia Pointon.

CELEBRITY weekend weather man James Tobin was happy to continue praising the Gympie region to the nation on Sunday on the back of his Gympie Show visit.

The Channel 7 Sunrise presenter was in town for the weekend, and after soaking up the show atmosphere on Saturday, he spent two hours celebrating all other things Gympie region from Gympie's Aquatic Recreation Centre on Sunday morning.

During an intermittent live cross to Sunrise Weekend, the energetic host told the nation about the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival, the Gympie Music Muster and some of the region's booming produce between reading the national weather.

He had the help of local early-risers, who were just as keen to put the Gympie region on the map as everyone else Mr Tobin had met during his stay.

"We've had such a fantastic welcome. Everybody has been inclusive and so proud of their region,” he told The Gympie Times.

First in line was the pumpkin festival committee, who brought a trailer of pumpkins, a 'sherrif' with a speed gun and their rolling arms for a test-practice of the festival's main event The Great Australian Pumpkin Roll.

Mr Tobin excitedly joined in the rolling action outside the aquatic centre, a very fitting warm up for the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival, celebrating its 21st year next weekend.

Organiser, Harvy Dascombe, who showed off his rolling arm prowess alongside Mr Tobin, was proud to say the idea he came up with more than two decades ago has grown into something giant.

"As many as 12-15 000 people come in every year to the town of Goomeri that's a sleepy town of 400,” he said.

"There's more than 200 market stalls, a grand parade, classic cars, entertainment for everybody and at least 600 competitors in The Great Australian Pumpkin Roll,” he said.

Other attractions will be pig-racing, rock-climbing wall, raffles and the pumpkin pageant.

Mr Tobin also cuddled a piglet from Kilkivan's Piggy in the Middle while he met the families behind the pasture-raised, chemical-free meat business that is just starting to get a name for themselves.

And to top it off the nation watch the Sunrise host tasted camel's milk from Scrubby Creek's Camelot Dairies for the first time.

He had a smile on his face and said it didn't taste too different form cow's milk.