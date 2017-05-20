25°
Sunrise (and sunshine) make an appearance at the Show

Jacob Carson
| 20th May 2017 10:25 AM
LIGHTS, CAMERA: Television presenter for Sunrise James Tobin prepares for a live cross to Sydney, with Gympie Mayor Mick Curran waiting to the side.
LIGHTS, CAMERA: Television presenter for Sunrise James Tobin prepares for a live cross to Sydney, with Gympie Mayor Mick Curran waiting to the side. Jacob Carson

AFTER the deluge that almost completely washed out the second day of the Gympie Show last night, organisers and attendees are more than happy to see a little bit of blue poke through the clouds this morning.

It was perfect timing for weather presenter James Tobin and the crew for Channel 7's Sunrise, clambering up onto a paddock fence for a live cross back to the studio in Sydney.

"We're almost set, horses - check, we're just missing one thing," he says as an Akubra is passed to him from out of frame.

"And we're good to go."

Mr Tobin and his crew savoured some of the best the Show has to offer, including meeting champion riders, the young farmer's relay challenge and of course the tractor pull.

At one point, the TV presenter even climbed onto the back of a horse - having a trot through the field in between crosses.

 

In between live crosses, Mr Tobin took the opportunity to take a ride.
In between live crosses, Mr Tobin took the opportunity to take a ride. Jacob Carson

"Can we turn it on? Can we all turn the tractors on?" he asked, before every tractor in the field roared to life - making the boom mic operator wince.

"I think we woke up the whole town," came the reply from one of the drivers.

Mr Tobin is no stranger to country life, especially considering his family has long-time roots in the Wide Bay region.

"Well they came from Germany, but they came over here by boat and my great-great-grandparents grew up in Maryborough," he says.

"My great-grandfather was a cop, and he was based in Gin Gin for a while - and my dad's from Brisbane, but he would come up for a couple of weeks to teach over at Tin Can Bay."

The morning's broadcast ended with the fog finally lifting over the showgrounds, revealing arguably the best weather seen throughout this year's festival.

"They told me it was going to be a great day today, and I think I'm beginning to believe them," Show secretary Donna Dodson says - marvelling at the size of last night's turnout despite the downpour.

"The rain was definitely a concern, we came pretty close to a washout - but it was still great to see so many people out and about yesterday."

Though still overcast, and with a potential for sporadic showers throughout the day, things are shaping up for a beautiful end to this year's Show.

