Sunny, some showers and a chance of disaster

ISLAND BREAK: Holly McElroy and Ellis Book, of Cooroy, make the most of a fabulously sunny long weekend at Eli Creek on Fraser Island.

ISLAND BREAK: Holly McElroy and Ellis Book, of Cooroy, make the most of a fabulously sunny long weekend at Eli Creek on Fraser Island. contributed

GORGEOUS sub tropical weather for the Australia Day long weekend could be on the way out, with rain on the way and even a possible cyclone.

But there is no obvious sign yet of seriously bad weather as huge crowds make their way to the Cooloola Coast and Fraser Island.

Weather watchers warn that could change later today, however.

A tropical low off the Solomon Islands could develop into a cyclone this everning, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Annabelle Ford.

Tropical cyclone Kelvin, as it would be called, may come into being as the low pressure system intensifies today and tonight, she said.

The bureau rates the chances of this turning into a fully fledged cyclone as "moderate.”

That would add to already significant rain in the state's north and would combine with showers already for the Gympie region, making the slightly wet weather much more dramatic..

The bureau is forecasting moderate winds at sea and a possible shower this afternoon, with more of that to come over the coming week.

Temperatures are forecast to range be mostly between the low 20s and low 30s.

At the moment, the far north is experiencing a trough with "decent rain.”

It has been 10 months since Cyclone Debbie hit North Queensland, causing significant damage and disruption.

Ms Ford said Gympie's part of the state may find the current fine conditions short lived, but the rain at least has held off until after the Australia Day weekend.

The bureau is predicting showers along much of the coastal south and central regions of Queensland in the next few days.

"But it will be mostly light showers from the onshore air flow,” she said.

"There will be another warm day on Wednesday with temperatures up to 35 degrees in some places, and a cooling off after that.”