Sunny days ahead for Gympie region

GYMPIE can expect "picture perfect” weather for the remainder of the Easter long weekend, according to the Bureau Of Meteorology.

The current weather trend is set to continue until Wednesday when there is a slight chance of some isolated showers.

Currently, Gympie is sitting right on the seasonal average of 27 degrees.

With the warm weather continuing, there is still no word on when we can expect a genuine cool change.

A BOM spokesman said that while the cool change is hard to predict, it could be several months before the Gympie region experiences a dramatic drop in temperature.