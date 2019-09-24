Menu
Workers employed by a sunglass retailer have been underpaid.
Business

Sunglass Hut owes 620 workers $2.3 million

24th Sep 2019 11:59 AM

Sunglass Hut ripped off 620 workers by about $2.3 million in overtime wages for more than five years.

TLuxottica Retail Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Sunglass Hut, entered a court-enforceable undertaking with the Fair Work Ombudsman after confessing to the underpayments.

Between 2010 and 2016, Sunglass Hut failed to reach an agreement with part-time workers as required by the General Retail Industry Award, and as a result failed to pay overtime rates for work performed outside regular hours.

business emjployment sunglass hut unpaid wages

