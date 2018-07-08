Sunday bumps and bruises keep Cooloola Coast ambos hopping

QUEENSLAND Ambulance officers responded to a call-out at Standown Caravan Park at Kia Ora at 3.30pm this afternoon.

A two-year-old boy had bumped his head on a barbecue plate.

The lad received a minor cut under his eye but did not need transport.

Ambulance officers advised the parents to take him into Gympie hospital to be checked over.

Earlier in the day QAS officers attended a dingo bite at Lake Mackenzie in Eurong at around 11.30am.

A 25-year-old woman sustained a minor bite to her arm. She was treated at the scene for very minor injuries and did not require transportation.