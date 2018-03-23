Sunday best bet for an outdoor adventure

Sunday is the best bet to catch some sunshine in the Gympie region.

THE patchy rain that's been wetting washing and catching parents out on school runs the past week does have an end date in sight.

But it's not giving up the ghost completely said Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Livio Regano of the weather that is usual for this time of year.

Consistent south east winds and bursts of upper level trough have helped raise the moisture, delivering weather that people often forget is consistent with autumn, he said.

Today is likely to be dotted with showers, which will hang around tomorrow before a small reprieve on Sunday, Mr Regano said.

"It's been pretty ordinary so far but it's starting to drop off,” he said.

"We're hoping by Sunday there's almost no rain at all - a partly cloudy day with lots of sunny breaks in between.”

Monday and Tuesday will return to similar patchy and cloudy conditions he said before Mother Nature delivers some of those cloudless autumn days again from Wednesday.

The south east winds will be easing and the upper level trough will weaken, returning temperatures to a maximum about the early 30Cs.