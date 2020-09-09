Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.
Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.
News

Suncorp to shut 19 branches amid store shakeup

by Glen Norris
9th Sep 2020 12:58 PM | Updated: 2:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BANKING giant Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.

The closures include nine branches in Queensland and comes amid increasing migration of banking services online, a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Queensland branches to be closed include Beenleigh, Burpengary, Elanora, Hamilton, Sherwood, Stafford, Victoria Point, West End and Biloela.

Making the announced Wednesday Suncorp said over-the-counter transactions had declined by almost one-quarter between June 2019 to June 2020. The closures, which represent about 16 per cent of its network, will leave the bank with 93 stores around the nation.

Suncorp, whose chief executive is Steve Johnston, said there was a long-term industry wide decline in branch usage, with OTC transactions down 60 per cent since July 2016. Two-thirds of deposit accounts are now opened online.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks suncorp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Electricity storage for Toolara wind farm next priority

        Premium Content Electricity storage for Toolara wind farm next priority

        News OPINION: We need to ensure the electricity produced by the Toolara wind farm can be...

        The Gympie region is starting to heat up - are you prepared?

        Premium Content The Gympie region is starting to heat up - are you prepared?

        News OPINION: Whlie we are not expecting the kind of bushfire season we had last year...

        Driver's 'extremely fortunate' truck fire escape

        Premium Content Driver's 'extremely fortunate' truck fire escape

        News “Just after that the prime mover caught alight”.