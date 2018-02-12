Summer's meant to be hot: 'THINK AGAIN', experts warn

IF you don't work in air-conditioning, you better find some today, because it's the start of a week-long extreme heatwave spreading across the state and Gympie will not be getting off lightly.

The next three days will boil at an extreme top of 38C, eight degrees above the average for this time of year.

The rest of the week is predicted to stay between 35 and 37C.

While it's not predicted to beat last year's record heat of 41.3C on February 12, the persistent and continued heat will take its toll much more, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Anabelle Ford said.

Meanwhile Higgins Storm chasers spelled out exactly why this week should not be scoffed at.

CLICK HERE FOR HOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE HEATWAVE

"So what it is Summer and it gets hot right? This heatwave is forecast to produce well above average temperatures across most of the state for six days straight... not just for one or two days. This is why it is so significant,” the latest article on their website warns.

"From this Monday through until next Friday global forecast data indicates the very hot conditions will spread right across the whole state and be maintained.

"East Coastal districts are expecting maximum temps of 35 to 40C for the week. All inland areas have forecast maximums between 40 to 45C for the week.

"For a majority of locations across the state we are not expecting daily maximum temperature records to be broken... this is more a case of very hot conditions over a wide area for an extended period of time with little or no rainfall.”

The extreme heat is the result of a persistent stagnant air mass, Ms Ford said , which allows the heat to build up.

CLICK HERE FOR HOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE HEATWAVE

The minimum is not forecast to get below 22C, which will contribute greatly to the heatwave conditions, Ms Ford said, as will high humidity.

Ms Ford said some temporary relief may come in the form of storms, but a real cool change is not on the cards until next week.

"We could see storms popping up any day this week in Gympie,” she said.

Last night a storm brushed over the region just before dark, delivering some gusty winds and a small lightning show but little rainfall with just 0.6mm recorded in Gympie.

Some homes in the region lost power with reports of a four-hour power loss in Amamoor.