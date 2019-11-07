Menu
SCORCHER: Heat is on the way for Gympie region. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)
News

Summer scorcher predicted but nights still cool

Arthur Gorrie
7th Nov 2019 7:58 AM
SCORCHING summer maximums are forecast every day to Wednesday, but there is nothing on the weather chart to match tomorrow’s predicted 38C.

Cool nights should continue, however, with tomorrow’s overnight minimum likely to be about 16C.

But fire danger, already rated at very high, is rapidly worsening in hot, dry conditions.

Winds should be light today, but tomorrow’s 15 to 25km/h north-westerlies are expected to shift northwards in the late afternoon, becoming light in the evening.

Sunny conditions with light winds are forecast for the weekend, with temperatures from 18C to 33C on Saturday and 13C to 33C on Sunday.

Similar conditions are forecast through Wednesday, which is likely to experience a temperature range from 16C to 34C.

