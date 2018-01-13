Summer a sizzling success for Gympie tourism

Estelle Todd has some fun at Rainbow Beach.

Estelle Todd has some fun at Rainbow Beach. LEEROY TODD

SUNSHINE, surf and spectacular views have proven a winning combination these summer holidays with tourism a soaring success around the region.

From the Cooloola Coast to the Mary Valley, business owners have reported a bumper year for holiday visitors.

And while temperatures are expected to soar to 36 degrees on the weekend it should not cook what they say has been a great holiday season.

Sea Salt at Rainbow owner Ruth Modin said the past few weeks at Rainbow Beach had been "excellent".

"We've had a fantastic season, we've had perfect weather," she said.

"I couldn't be happier."

Inland was more of the same with a number of Imbil businesses having too many customers to speak on the first call.

One2One on Yabba owner Jo Lockwood said there was one trend she had noticed.

"We're getting people that are discovering Imbil," she said.

And their response now that they had?

"They love it," she said.

Ms Lockwood said the success was even more welcome given the uncertainty heading into it with the temporary closure of the Borumba Dam Camping Grounds and uncertainty swirling around the future of the Imbil Island Reach Caravan Park.

Kjyelt, Jahz, Trevor Alexander help keep Rainbow Beach cool. LEEROY TODD

She was also pleased with how neat and tidy Imbil had been kept over the holidays.

"I think the council is doing a good job in keeping the approaches neat," she said. "We've got it looking lovely."

And the weather was looking pretty good for those who wanted to explore the region's outer reaches, but weekend adventurers should pack a hat and umbrella just in case.

Weather around the region will be "unstable at best" Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said.

Today and Sunday will see the mercury climb to about 36 degrees, five degrees above the January average.

The sudden surge in heat could also put us in line for some severe thunderstorms today and tomorrow, with a cool change expected to sweep through late on Sunday evening.

Between 1-5mm is predicted to fall on tomorrow if the storm develops. The higher than average temps are caused by warm air from the state's north but that will clear as the weekend goes on.

"Gympie will again be in the threat zone for severe storms," Mr Joseph said.

"But once that trough clears you will definitely feel the change," he said.