Suitcase Markets a showcase of art

23rd Jul 2017 2:00 PM
GREAT DAY: The popular Suitcase Markets are on next Saturday from 11am-3pm at the Gympie Regional Gallery with lovely suitcases to rummage through and full of local artisan goodies for sale.
GREAT DAY: The popular Suitcase Markets are on next Saturday from 11am-3pm at the Gympie Regional Gallery with lovely suitcases to rummage through and full of local artisan goodies for sale.

ARTISTS and artisans showcase their creative flair at the Suitcase Markets next Saturday from 11am-3pm.

With handmade jewellery, gifts, decorations, clothing, accessories, upcycled wares and much more, the Suitcase Markets is a great way to spend the day at.

You could be listening to live music from talented local artists or enjoying delicious food and drinks, including wood-fired pizza and barista coffee, from a 1958 retro caravan or browsing the goods for sale.

Local artisan Katrina Gosschalk is hosting a stall.

"I make beautiful chenille quilts and would like to sell them. The Suitcase Markets seemed perfect, as they're for home-crafted items. I thought it was a good fit,” Ms Grosschalk said.

The Suitcase Markets are held three times a year at the Gympie Regional Gallery and are a fantastic opportunity for local artists and artisans to showcase their talents in a vibrant, family friendly atmosphere.

Stalls are still available.

Contact the Gympie Regional Gallery on 54810733 to book your space.

Rush Art Competition entry forms

ENTRY forms are now available for the annual Rush Art Competition.

Jump online to www.gympie.qld.gov.au/ rush-art -competition or pick up a hard copy from the region's libraries, participating cafes and shops, or the Gympie Regional Gallery.

The Open Award prize is $5000 with 10 other sections you can enter, including sections for youth and children.

You have to be in it to win it so grab your entry and get those creative juices flowing for this year's annual competition.

Phone 54810733 for any more information.

Regional Arts Development Fund - Round 2

BRING your project to life.

The Regional Arts Development Fund opens from August 1-31. The categories for funding are:

1. Concept Development

2. Individual Skills Development

3. Community projects

Find out more at the RADF Information Session at 5.30pm on Monday at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

The session will be followed by networking and refreshments.

RSVP by Monday on 54810733 or email culture@gympie.qld .gov.au

What's coming up

at the gallery

TWO new exhibitions are on view at the Gympie Regional Gallery - Superstition Room by Michelle Todd and Rebecca Lindeman and Intricate Infinite by Meaghan Shelton.

For more than 20 years Michelle has been conscious of pairs of shoes on the side of the road.

They have consistently guided her to know when sudden changes are to occur in her life and her artwork is based around this concept.

Rebecca is immersed in the natural world and feels a spiritual pull to Mothar Mountain where she lives, and to explore this mysticism in a conscious mind she is drawn to anthropomorphism.

Using clay to sculpt their stories, Michelle and Rebecca invite the viewer to consider their own superstitions and myths.

A workshop with Anne Harris is scheduled in conjunction with this exhibition titled Tree Place on Friday, August 11, 10am-1pm, where you will explore mark-making with natural materials and ink.

The cost is $30 plus $5 for materials.

The exhibition by Mary Valley artist Meaghan Shelton, Intricate Infinite, explores traditionally held values of materiality.

Combining crochet, painting, photography and sculpture, she creates a visual playing field where materials, objects and imagery hold level ground.

In this strangely curious, temporal world, she nets spaces of time where memory and identity are fluid.

The artist identifies the shifting muse by the artefacts that remain.

Both exhibitions will officially open at the Gallery's Suitcase Market at 2pm at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

All are welcome to this free event.

Phone 54810733 for more information.

Community Futures Group at the gallery

THIS wonderful group meets at the Gympie Regional Gallery every Monday, except school holidays.

Being of varied abilities, they are a very active and creative group who share time together to make art and craft.

Recently they have taken on the job of looking after the gallery herb garden just outside the workshop space.

Members of the group have been busy pruning and planting new things like strawberries, carrots and snow peas.

If you would like to donate a punnet of seedling herbs, insect plants or small flowers, leave them at the gallery and they will make sure the group gets them into the ground.

The group will also be celebrating their eighth birthday on Monday, August 14 with cake and ice cream.

The Gympie Regional Gallery is at 39 Nash St, Gympie.

Gympie Times

Topics:  art and culture gympie gympie regional art gallery suitcase markets whatson

