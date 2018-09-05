Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THEN AND NOW: Canegrowers Maryborough Gympie chairman Jeff Atkinson (right) suffered flood problems not so long ago, but it is the market that worries growers now.
THEN AND NOW: Canegrowers Maryborough Gympie chairman Jeff Atkinson (right) suffered flood problems not so long ago, but it is the market that worries growers now.
News

Sugar hit to Gympie region growers from health warnings

Arthur Gorrie
by
5th Sep 2018 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SERIOUSLY alarming propaganda is damaging an increasingly important Gympie region agricultural industry, cane growers at Goomboorian and Sexton said yesterday.

Goomboorian grower Peter Buchanan switched to sugar cane after free trade deals took most of the sweetness out of his pineapple growing business.

Now he says health warnings about his new crop are out of proportion to warnings equally applicable to all food products, including meat, dairy, fruit and anything else containing sweetness or fat

Mr Buchanan yesterday said over-the-top warnings on sugar will eventually damage prices and cripple farmers.

Mr Buchanan said that while free trade agreements drove him from pineapples, warnings about sugar threaten to drive him from what he is doing now.

He said deep fried food might easily qualify for similar warnings.

"Everything in moderation, whatever it is,” he said..

That sentiment was echoed by Canegrowers Maryborough and Gympie chairman Jeff Atkinson, who said sugar seemed to be singled out by some nutritionists and by politicians who had proposed a sugar tax.

But he said that was not the primary source of low grower prices.

"There is a world surplus at the moment,” he said.

"India and Thailand are examples of countries where farmers have switched to sugar in big numbers and where they might easily switch back later.”

India had produced a huge tonnage as farmers switched from rice.

"Quite a few countries have had big or even record crops.

"It's like what happened with milk in Australia.

"What is interesting (in response to the nutritionists) is that sugar consumption has dropped per capita, but obesity rates had tripled.

"So it's not sugar,” he said.

Sexton grower Roger Bambling said his family had been growing sugar for years and would weather any market problems until prices picked up again.

gympie rural jeff atkinson peter buchanan roger bambling sugar growers wide bay sugar industry
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    $4M to combat suicide in the Gympie region

    premium_icon $4M to combat suicide in the Gympie region

    News FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announced $4M over four years for suicide prevention initiatives in the Gympie region.

    • 5th Sep 2018 10:11 AM
    Woman faces 'shocking' animal cruelty charge

    Woman faces 'shocking' animal cruelty charge

    Crime A magistrate said photographs showing the dogs were shocking.

    OUR SAY: Time to ban beach revheads

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Time to ban beach revheads

    Opinion Ban the inconsiderate hoons who think the beach their own

    'Half a mm if you're lucky': Gympie left high and dry again

    'Half a mm if you're lucky': Gympie left high and dry again

    News Hopes for any rain for the region dashed

    Local Partners