Sudden new management at Royal Hotel

BIG NEWS: Lincoln and Stacey Phelps have poured their last beer at The Royal Hotel as they sell the business to move onto other dreams.

GYMPIE's famous The Royal Hotel suddenly but surely changed hands yesterday, with owners Linc and Stacey Phelps announcing they were "moving on to greener pastures” while new managers swiftly took the ropes.

Stacey Phelps notified friends and family last night on social media they are selling the business to the building's long-time landlords, who secured new managers Bernie and Debbie Healey on Monday.

It's a leap of faith for Stacey Phelps, who had managed the pub for eight years before investing in the business with husband Linc almost two years ago.

She took a firm stand on drunken violence through her Gympie Liquor Industry Accord Group chairman role and put the pub on the national map when her zero bullying and anti-discrimination stance at the venue became a viral news story around the country two years ago.

Gympie hotelier Stacey Lowe has made it clear she will not tolerate bullying at The Royal Hotel. Contributed

But the passionate Gympie businesswoman had become concerned about the economic future of Gympie, she said.

"Watching businesses close their doors, whilst busting our a***s to maintain and run such a massive place had us nervous to say the least.

"The constant maintenance, things breaking and costing a fortune to fix, and the cost of rent and electricity is ludicrous.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2017. Business of the year, winner Royal Hotel, Linc Phelps and Stacey Lowe. Tom Daunt

She said while the venue's turnover was great, overheads had hit hard, and the plan to sell would not only allow the couple to pay up suppliers, but her family, including her two daughters who worked at the pub, to follow other dreams.

She said eyes were on a smaller joint business venture with her daughter Mackenzi Kate.

Royal hotel in Gympie staff member Mackenzi Finger. Renee Albrecht

New managers Bernie and Debbie Healey were thrust into the leadership role yesterday, when they moved down from Townsville to check out the new management opportunity on Monday.

"It just fell into place,” Mr Healey said of the employment punt.

Working in the hotel business for 23 years across through out Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory, Mr Healey said The Royal Hotel had a great feel.

He said he and his wife were already committed to being a part of the town - knowing the vital role good local pubs play in the community.

"It seems like a nice little town. We want to be a big part of this town,” Mr Healey said.

"We want to continue on what Stace and Linc have done.”

Stacey Lowe and Emerson Finger at the Royal Hotel. Jacob Carson

Mrs Phelps said they would be walking away from many loyal customers and friends who had become like family.

"I love business, and I love our industry and I'm so proud of the great place we created.

"You've let us into your lives, your celebrations, your sad times. We loved serving you and look forward to doing so again in the future. We will be grateful and love you all always.”

More details on what The Royal Hotel managers have planned for the hotel to come later today.