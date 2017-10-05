Successful blend of old and new

WINNERS: Gympie Chamber of Commerce Marketing Campaign of the Year winners were McIntosh Meats, represented by Matt and Amanda Stevenson.

WINNER of this year's Marketing Campaign of the Year award at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards has discovered the advantages

to using social media and thinking outside the box

to get your message

across.

McIntosh Meats has embraced the changing media landscape and along with its familiar billboards with daily specials parked in prominent places to attract passing trade, last year started offering home delivery and participated in a "crazy special campaign” advertising online.

By taking this one step further and personally responding to online orders and inquiries, McIntosh Meats managed to incorporate new technologies, while maintaining old-fashioned customer service.

The judges said McIntosh Meats had managed to meld the best of old and new methods of advertising to achieve enviable results.

"This is a stand-out business using marketing tools and techniques to the utmost advantage to grow their business,” the judges said.

"They are to be commended on their marketing campaign.”

Spokeswoman for McIntosh Meats Amanda Stevenson said the company had increased its social media followers by 1600 people in the past 12 months.

