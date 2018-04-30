Menu
After 18 years in business, Tony Mills is selling iconic Gympie fishing business Fisherman's Warehouse. Tom Daunt
DREAM JOB: Gympie business sale at gateway to fishing mecca

by Tom Daunt
30th Apr 2018 7:26 AM
GYMPIE businessman Tony Mills still loves fishing, he just wishes he could do more of it.

After 18 years as one of Gympie's most trusted bait and tackle shops, Mr Mills has decided to sell Gympie Fisherman's Warehouse.

Resisting the urge to venture from a retail shop front to the online realm, Fisherman's Warehouse is one of the few family owned fishing speciality shops around.

While the business is still extremely profitable, Mr Mills said it was simply a time for a new challenge.

 

Tony Mills outside Fisherman's Warehouse Gympie. Craig Warhurst

"I have seen a massive amount of change in the industry," Mr Mills said.

"From the introduction of plastics to the the different trends that have come in all the different reels."

Despite only recently advertising the sale, the business has received a substantial amount of interest from prospective buyers.

While no formal offers have been put forward, Mr Mills said it was "dream shop."

"It certainly has been for me," he said.

"When we bought this we bought it as a business.

"It is profitable and financially stable and I have loved it.

"I would love to see it stay as a traditional bait and tackle shop," he said.

 

SLAMMER: Tony Mills says bass like this are slaming lures and taking bait worms in the Mary River now. Photo Contributed Contributed

Fisherman's Warehouse has been a staple stop for both local, and out of town anglers.

Mr Mills said regardless of the trend for customers to source products online, the shop front plays an important part in servicing people's needs.

"We would rather have the customers come in and explain exactly what they want and see them succeed , rather than (just say) here it is, make a choice and bugger off.

"If I made three cents more than I did yesterday I am happy.

"We love dealing with the people that like coming here.

"When you see their success it still gives me a thrill.

"Over 18 years I have seen a lot of people go from walking in with their dads, to buying their first tinny to having a seven metre offshore boat, taking their mates out with their kids.

" I certainly would like to see it go to someone who loves fishing and loves the industry as much as I do," he said.

bait and tackle fisherman's warehouse fishing gympie business tony mills
Gympie Times

