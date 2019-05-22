'Substandard' road on Gympie Council's meeting agenda

Councillor Bob Fredman wants the council to make fixing the Mary Valley Highway between Kandanga and Amamoor a priority.

Councillor Bob Fredman wants the council to make fixing the Mary Valley Highway between Kandanga and Amamoor a priority. Scott Kovacevic

SAFETY concerns over a "grossly substandard” stretch of the Mary Valley Highway have prompted Cr Bob Fredman to push for a State upgrade.

Cr Fredman will this morning ask Gympie Regional Council to make the fight to fix a 5km stretch between Kandanga and Amamoor a priority.

He said there were serious safety concerns that posed a threat to cyclists and drivers on the section, which is the responsibility of the State Government, and which includes a series of S-bends at Goomong.

Councillor Bob Fredman at the Mary Valley Highway. Scott Kovacevic

"This road is the gateway to the Mary Valley and is grossly substandard for a modern arterial road,” Cr Fredman said. And past work to improve it had only made it worse.

"A past patch widening job on parts of the road at Goomong makes this section confusing to most motorists as the width of the carriageway varies illogically,” he said.

So far nobody has been killed on the stretch, he said, but this trend "is not likely to be sustainable”.

Coondoo Creek Bridge, the Wide Bay and Bruce Highway intersection and Kin Kin Rd across the Noonan Range are among the projects already on the list.

Cr Fredman's motion to the council is not the only Mary Valley issue on today's agenda.

Numabulla Men's Shed campaigners Dennis James, Doug McCallum, and Kerry Bowe. Troy Jegers

The fight for a Men's Shed at Brooloo is expected to enjoy a win, with a council recommendation the group be offered tenure over its preferred site.

It is an idea with "strong support” within the township, the report says.

However the conversion of an existing storage shed on the property into a suitable building still needed "significant cost and time” from the group which had been pushing for the shed since 2017.

Other community groups are in line for some good news as well.

Chatsworth Hall. Greg Miller

More than $71,000 in funding will be handed out in 25 community assistance grants.

Included in this total is $7560 to the Chatsworth Hall for concrete and cleaning, $7500 to the Kilkivan Veteran's and Community Men's Shed, and $5800 to the Kandanga Public Hall.

Today's council meeting starts at 9am at the Town Hall.